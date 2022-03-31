Conn updates statuses of two injured safeties

Following Clemson’s scrimmage Wednesday, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn provided updates on the statuses of two injured safeties.

Conn said the Tigers hope junior Tyler Venables, who is sidelined right now after undergoing labrum surgery last week in addition to having hip surgery on Jan. 3, will be ready to return when fall camp rolls around in August.

“We’re hoping he’ll be ready in August to come back,” Conn said. “So, he’s very engaged in our meetings. He’s played so many different positions over the years that he really knows the defense inside and out. So, I’m expecting him to make a full recovery and be ready to go when we start summer practice.”

As for redshirt junior Lannden Zanders, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the opener against Georgia last year, Conn said he is in “great shape” but the Tigers are being precautious with him right now.

“He’s in great shape and probably could go, but let’s not take the chance right now,” Conn said. “Let’s get him a little bit stronger, get him to August and ready to go. But he’s taking thud reps, he’s just not taking anybody to the ground. So, he’s doing really well.”

Zanders enters the 2022 season credited with 57 tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks and four pass breakups in 511 defensive snaps over 25 games (10 starts).

Venables heads into 2022 after being credited with 61 tackles (4.5 for loss), a sack, an interception and six pass breakups in 476 snaps over 24 games (two starts) in his first two seasons at Clemson.

