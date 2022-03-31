Freshman receiver 'going to have an opportunity' to make multiple contributions immediately

While most of Clemson’s receivers are on campus going through spring practice, there is still one that the Tigers are waiting on.

Antonio Williams was part of Clemson’s signing class this year. The local four-star wideout out of Dutch Fork High in Irmo inked with the Tigers in December but won’t be enrolling until this summer.

Once he does, the expectation, receivers coach Tyler Grisham said, is for Williams to compete for a spot on a depth chart that’s still far from solidified behind the likes of Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams. Myrtle Beach native Adam Randall, Clemson’s other receiver signee, is going through the spring as a mid-year enrollee.

“He’s going to have the opportunity,” Grisham said. “He knew that. That’s why he committed to us. He wants to play early, and he’ll compete for that. He’s got the mindset. He’s very confident. He’s got the skill set.”

Williams had 85 catches for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns receptions as a senior at Dutch Fork in helping lead the Silver Foxes to an appearance in the Class 5A state championship game. The 6-foot, 180-pounder also averaged 26.2 yards on 29 punt returns during his high school career, another area in which he could be an immediate contributor at Clemson.

The Tigers need a new punt returner with Will Brown having exhausted his eligibility. Clemson averaged just 4.4 yards per punt return a season ago.

“I think we got the right guy. I really do,” Grisham said of Williams. “In the return game, he’s a natural as a punt returner especially, so he’ll be able to compete for that as well.”

