4-star OL names Clemson among three finalists

Clemson is among three finalists for one of its offensive line targets in the 2023 class.

Belmont (N.C.) South Point four-star Sullivan Absher named Clemson, NC State and Notre Dame his final three schools on Friday evening via social media.

“I want to thank all of the universities that have taken their time and energy to recruit me,” Absher wrote in a Twitter post. “I am deeply humbled for all the offers I have received and the relationships that I have developed during this time. After much thought I have decided to narrow my focus on three schools.”

Absher (6-7, 300) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 194 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Absher received an offer from Clemson in February and most recently visited campus for the Tigers’ second junior day of the year – their “spring elite day” – in early March.

“It was a great visit!” Absher told TCI. “It really gave me a new perspective about the Clemson football program. The game-day visits are great, but this time I really got the ‘day in the life’ viewpoint, from going to practice and meetings and classes.”

Absher also visited Clemson last season for the Boston College and Wake Forest games.

