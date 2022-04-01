Clemson crushes Pack in game one

Clemson (18-7, 2-4 ACC) scored early and often as the Tigers lit up N.C. State for 14 runs on 16 hits during Friday night’s 14-3 win.

Benjamin Blackwell and Caden Grice led Clemson hitters with three hits apiece, while Blackwell scored three runs and added two walks. Sloppy fielding by N.C. State allowed Clemson to stretch its lead to 10, with the Tigers adding seven runs in the fourth inning.

Mack Anglin (4-2) gave up just three hits in five innings of work and struck out eight batters in the process. Clemson’s ace set the tone early as he stranded runners on second and third in the first inning. Anglin continued to get the job done in the third. He struck out consecutive batters with runners on base again.

“He was executing his fastball at the bottom of the strike zone,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said of Anglin postgame. “The biggest difference today was the command of the fastball.”

Casey Tallent took over for Anglin in the sixth inning and was followed by Jackson Lindley out of the bullpen for an additional inning. Ricky Williams and Austin Gordon were also briefly part of the rotation on the mound. The Tigers didn’t allow a run until the seventh inning with a home run from N.C. State’s Noah Soles and the Wolfpack tacked on two more runs in the ninth.

The series will resume tomorrow at 6 p.m.