In-state RB recaps latest Clemson visit: 'They treated me like family'

Dutch Fork’s (Irmo, S.C.) Jarvis Green is an in-state prospect that’s been on Clemson’s radar for quite some time now, as the junior running back made his way to campus for the program’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Green, who the Tigers continue to monitor and show extensive interest in. He’s very reasonably become a viable option for a Clemson team that’s only handed out offers to three running backs — Justice Haynes, Richard Young and Cedric Baxter — in the 2023 recruiting class.

“The visit was pretty good,” Green said. “They treated me like family. Coach (C.J.) Spiller always treats me like family every time I go up there. I got to talk to Coach (Brandon) Streeter a little bit and Coach Dabo a little bit.”

What did Green hear from the coaching staff while he was on campus?

“Just what they always say,” he said. “Just be patient, trust in God and have a good year next year. (Coach Spiller) said to always come up here so we can build a relationship.”

Green had a chance to see Spiller in action as he was a spectator for one of Clemson’s first practices of the spring.

“I really liked it because it really reminded me of my school,” Green said. “Our coaches are really patient with us and if you don’t understand something, they’ll take the time and just teach you it and then go on from there.

“It was like real because the coaches always say on the phone that there’s nothing that they’ll sugar-coat and they really don’t yell that much in practice. When I went there to go watch, they didn’t really yell. All the teammates were altogether bonding and they were laughing and joking around. It was just like a family bond there. They made it seem like they’re a real family.”

Green saw that again as he sat in and watched some film with Clemson’s running backs room. While sophomore running back Phil Mafah has been the lead guy this spring due to Will Shipley and Kobe Pace being sidelined with injuries, Green said he could sense a family-type bond in the room, as they bounced questions and answers off one another and Spiller.

Clemson’s running backs coach plans on coming down to Dutch Fork sometime this spring just to check out Green and see how he’s doing. The Silver Foxes are set to check off their spring season in around three weeks or so.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Green has started to reel in more offers since the beginning of last month. Since March 2, he’s added offers from East Tennessee State, UMass, Miami (Ohio), Gardner Webb and Fordham.

It’s only a matter of time before Power Five schools jump into his recruitment. In addition to Clemson, he’s been hearing from Arizona, Wake Forest and TCU, as well as App State and Liberty.

“It’s starting to hit me a little bit, but my parents tell me just to take it day by day,” Green said, “and just to cherish the moments while they’re here.”

Green indicated that an offer was not discussed this time around. Though, Green will be back for Clemson’s spring game on Saturday, April 9, and will likely be back to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer.

