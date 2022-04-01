Standout Peach State athlete says Clemson 'gave off a good impression' on first visit

Clemson made a sizable first impression recently while playing host to standout Peach State athlete, who was on campus on Saturday, March 12 for the Tigers’ underclassmen day.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star Kylan Fox — a 6-foot-5, 215-pound sophomore in the 2024 class — made his first visit to campus on Saturday, March 12 for the Tigers’ underclassmen day.

“I loved it up at Clemson, man,” Fox said. “I learned a lot about their program, the academics and how they run things. I would probably say (my favorite part) was watching them practice and seeing how the coaches run things.”

“I love how the two defensive line coaches — (Lemanski Hall and Nick Eason) — have a great relationship with their players,” he said. “They spend time with them outside of football. I just like how they have a bond on the field and off the field.

“Those are two great guys. “They both played in the NFL. They both bring a great background and a great knowledge to the game.”

While multiple recruiting services list Fox as a tight end, Clemson views him as an athlete, who can play both sides of the football.

That’s why he spent his time on campus with Hall, Clemson’s defensive ends coach, who, according to Fox, likes the way that he uses his hands and his feet, as well as how he uses his speed to his advantage.

You have to keep in mind that Fox is only a sophomore and he’ll likely find his permanent home on the field as time goes on. As of right now, it doesn’t matter to Fox where he plays on the field. He just wants to see how he develops before he even thinks about where he’ll play at the next level.

“I’m a very big, strong, physical athlete,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I can play both sides of the ball. I use my hands well and I have great feet and hips.”

After missing his freshman season due to injury, Fox feels like he’s grown a lot. He was able to put together the best possible season for himself and the offers that have rolled since college teams have gotten ahold of his film are a testament to that.

Even prior to his sophomore season, he picked up offers from Ole Miss and the University of Tennessee. Since then, he’s added offers from UCF, LSU, Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Purdue, UAB, Mississippi State, Liberty, Pitt, Texas, Virginia, Buffalo, Akron, Kansas and Arkansas.

After making his first-ever visit to Clemson in March, Fox will almost certainly be back in Tiger Town in the near future, as the Tigers invited him to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer.

“They definitely gave off a good impression, actually,” he said. “I loved it.”

Fox said that he’s looking forward to building a great relationship with the coaching staff at Clemson.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Kylan Fox

