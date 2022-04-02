ACC Atlantic coach thinks his team is as good as any in the division

This ACC Atlantic Division coach is confident in his football team heading into the 2022 season.

Despite his team’s 6-7 record last season, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said during an appearance on Packer and Durham on ACC Network this week that he feels Louisville has “just as good a team as any” in the Atlantic Division, including Wake Forest, NC State, Boston College, Florida State and Clemson, which the Cardinals lost to, 30-24, at Cardinal Stadium last season.

You can read what Mark Packer had to say about the ACC Atlantic Division on Packer and Durham this week and Satterfield’s response below:

Packer: “You don’t worry about noise or hype. That’s for us idiots in the media. But I look at the Atlantic Division in the ACC for ’22, and Clemson’s Clemson, right. They do their thing. Wake’s got everybody and their brother back. Dave Clawson, of course, what he did last year, winning the division. Dave Doeren’s got a thousand guys back. NC State, I’ve seen them as high as the top 10. Those are three. And then I love what Hafley’s doing at BC. Sounds like you are loaded and just waiting in the weeds. Norvell’s doing his thing at Florida State. I mean, the Atlantic Division of the ACC … and I know they will have the national narrative of nobody who pays attention to the conference, ‘it’s Clemson, everybody else,’ which is just stupid. I really sense that the Atlantic Division this upcoming season has a chance to be filthy good. I mean, really, incredibly competitive.”

Satterfield: “Yeah, I agree. You start mentioning those teams, and you’re like, ‘Well, that’s true, yeah, wow.’ I mean, there’s a lot of good players coming back on our side, which is unfortunate. We’re sitting in that side and there’s a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches. You start thinking, NC State will be as talented as any team out there, with a ton of experience and won a lot of games last year. For us, fortunately, NC State comes to Louisville. Wake Forest comes here. We do have to go down to Clemson, which we played them down to the wire last year, which I think gave our club a lot of confidence. BC’s a great program. It’s interesting. Florida State is a good program. They’re coming up here as well. We play them early, third game.

“So, it’s going to be fun to watch, and I feel like we’ve got just as good a team as any of those teams you just mentioned. We’ll be right there, and really it’s going to come down to who’s going to show up on those days you play, who’s the most hungry and who’s got a great plan and who’s going to show up to go out and win that day. But it’s going to be very, very competitive, particularly in our side of the conference.”

