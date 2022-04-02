Guimbarda Shines at the Plate in Tigers Victory

Guimbarda led the Tigers from the plate going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Cammy Pereira, Valerie Cagle, Sam Russ and Maddie Moore joined Guimbarda with one hit each, and Cagle scored two runs.

UNC gave the Tigers the first run of the game after Clemson loaded the bases in the first inning. Alia Logoleo drew the walk to bring home Clark and give Clemson the 1-0 lead.

The score stayed stagnant until the third inning when Cagle hit a single up the middle to lead off and put a runner on for Guimbarda to hit her first multi-RBI homer in the game. Freshman Maddie Moore followed with a home run in the fourth inning for her second homer of the season.

Later in the fourth, Pereira was hit by a pitch and Cagle walked to allow Guimbarda to blast her second home run of the day out of left field to add three runs to push Clemson’s score to 7-0, which would hold for the remainder of the game.

Sophomore Millie Thompson pitched her fourth complete game and second solo shutout on the year. She struck out six batters and only gave up one walk to earn her seventh victory this year.

Up Next

Clemson will look to sweep the North Carolina series tomorrow afternoon in Anderson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ACCNX.