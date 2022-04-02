Guimbarda Shines at the Plate in Tigers Victory

Clemson will look to sweep the North Carolina series tomorrow afternoon in Anderson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ACCNX.
Latest
Hybrid Tennessee TE attracting interest from Clemson
The Clemson Insider recently spoke with a fast-rising tight end prospect that’s spoken with Clemson tight ends coach/passing game coordinator a few times now, as well as having some members of (…)
NFL Tiger feels blessed to give back to his hometown
A former Clemson star now in the NFL considers it a blessing to be able to give back to his hometown, and that’s exactly what he did on Friday. Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. (…)
Where would this former NFL GM draft Andrew Booth?
A former NFL general manager and executive released a mock draft this week ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum put out a mock (…)
Freshmen defensive backs part of secondary's mob identity
Clemson’s defensive line isn’t the only part of the team adopting an identity for itself this year. While the group up front is referring to itself as The Avengers, the back end of the defense is (…)
Two groups preparing to make major splash for Clemson NIL
The day Clemson fans have been waiting for is almost here. The community is set to help the Tigers become competitive in the name, image, likeness game. Two name, image and likeness (NIL) groups have (…)
Anglin comes through when Clemson 'desperately needed' him to
All eyes were on Mack Anglin, as Clemson’s No. 1 starter tried to put previous Friday night pitching performances against Pitt and Miami behind him. In Clemson’s 14-3 win over N.C. State on Friday night at (…)
ACC Atlantic coach thinks his team is as good as any in the division
This ACC Atlantic Division coach is confident in his football team heading into the 2022 season. Despite his team’s 6-7 record last season, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play, Louisville head coach Scott (…)
Carter a sponge this spring as he steps out of ‘comfort zone’
Spring practice is a critical piece for any college football player’s development, just ask Barrett Carter. While Clemson’s second-year linebacker has taken a noticeable step forward this spring, none of (…)
Big local lineman says playing with former teammates at Clemson ‘would be awesome’
A big local lineman with a couple of Clemson connections made his way to campus for an unofficial visit last month. Greenville (S.C.) High School offensive/defensive lineman Julius Tate – a 6-foot-4, (…)
Clemson crushes Pack in game one
Clemson (18-7, 2-4 ACC) scored early and often as the Tigers lit up N.C. State for 14 runs on 16 hits during Friday night’s 14-3 win. Benjamin Blackwell and Caden Grice led Clemson hitters with three hits (…)