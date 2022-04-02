NFL Tiger feels blessed to give back to his hometown

A former Clemson star now in the NFL considers it a blessing to be able to give back to his hometown, and that’s exactly what he did on Friday.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, a native of Atlanta, led a park clean-up project at the Ben Hill Recreation Center in Atlanta on Friday as the Falcons began celebrating the city’s 404 Day with a day of service.

Terrell, a first-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft, explained why giving back to the community in his hometown is important to him.

“It’s definitely surreal. It’s been surreal since the first day I got drafted here,” Terrell said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “It’s also always been a blessing to just be here and play in front of my hometown and just also give back.”

