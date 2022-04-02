NFL Tiger feels blessed to give back to his hometown

A former Clemson star now in the NFL considers it a blessing to be able to give back to his hometown, and that’s exactly what he did on Friday.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, a native of Atlanta, led a park clean-up project at the Ben Hill Recreation Center in Atlanta on Friday as the Falcons began celebrating the city’s 404 Day with a day of service.

Terrell, a first-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft, explained why giving back to the community in his hometown is important to him.

“It’s definitely surreal. It’s been surreal since the first day I got drafted here,” Terrell said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “It’s also always been a blessing to just be here and play in front of my hometown and just also give back.”

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell was at the Ben Hill recreation center in Atlanta on Friday doing some cleanup and restoration work. pic.twitter.com/Fx9nFK7Spa — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 1, 2022

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell explained why coming and Giving back in his hometown it was important to him pic.twitter.com/c13OvhHpGi — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 1, 2022

Among the Falcons people that showed up at the 404 Day event Terrell was leading: HC Arthur Smith, GM Terry Fontenot, CEO Rich McKay, ST coordinator Marquice Williams, DB coach Jon Hoke, QB Feleipe Franks and FB Keith Smith. pic.twitter.com/CQOTdfPW2X — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 1, 2022

