Where would this former NFL GM draft Andrew Booth?

A former NFL general manager and executive released a mock draft this week ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum put out a mock draft based on his own evaluations and preferences, what he thinks makes the most sense for every team and how he would make each first-round selection — the mock draft isn’t based on what he’s expecting or hearing.

With that said, Tannenbaum’s mock draft has former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. going to the New England Patriots with the No. 21 overall pick.

“Just two years ago, the Patriots had J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore in their cornerbacks room. Now they are starting Malcolm Butler and Jalen Mills on the outside,” Tannenbaum wrote. “Booth has great quickness, scheme flexibility and the ability to play all over. And why Booth over LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.? Stingley has played only 10 games over the past two seasons, and his production over that time left a lot to be desired. That’s concerning, and I’m leaning toward Booth, because I know what I’m getting from him.”

Booth recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games (15 starts) during his Clemson career from 2019-21.

The Dacula, Ga., native was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and also earned first-team all-conference honors from the AP, PFF and Phil Steele after tallying 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions over 581 snaps in 11 games (all starts).

Booth recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but is still expected to be ready for the start of NFL training camp.

