Lee: "We didn't execute pitches when we needed to"

Lee: "We didn't execute pitches when we needed to"

Baseball

Lee: "We didn't execute pitches when we needed to"

By April 3, 2022 6:02 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Monte Lee talks about Sunday’s loss to N.C. State.

Lee was disappointed in the Tigers’ pitching Sunday.  Watch Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home