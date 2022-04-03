N.C. State downs Clemson 9-7 to win series

Clemson, S.C. — After trailing 4-0 early the Tigers battled back to take a two run lead, but the Wolfpack scored the final five runs to defeat Clemson 9-7 and win the series.

“The sixth and the seventh inning is what got us quite honestly. We had the lead going into the sixth inning and we just couldn’t execute pitches. We couldn’t execute pitches today and that was the name of the game today,” Lee said following the loss.

Nick Clayton got the start for the Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clayton went 3.1 innings and gave up seven hits, four runs and four earned runs.

N.C. State took the lead with a two-run home run to right field off the roof right center in the top of the second inning.

In the top of the third the Pack hit another two-run bomb to the Chapman Grandstands and led 4-0.

The Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the third. Chad Fairey reached when the N.C. State’s third baseman dropped an easy fly. Benjamin Blackwell singled up the middle before Cooper Ingle walked. Max Wagner hit into a double play scoring Fairey. After three Clemson trailed 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth the Tigers cut into the Pack’s lead. Caden Grice got a leadoff walk before Blake Wright smoked a two-run home run into the Chapman Grandstands. After four N.C. State led 4-3.

Clemson stormed in front in the fifth inning. Wagner and Hawkins walked to start the rally. Tyler Corbitt doubled down the left field line to score Wagner. Grice grounded out to first to score Hawkins. Wright singled to left to score Corbitt and the Tigers led 6-4 after five.

The lead didn’t last long as N.C. State plated two in the sixth to tie the game. In the seventh the Pack regained the lead 8-6. Another insurance run was added in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth Hawkins was hit by a pitch to leadoff. With two outs Wright singled. Jonathan French doubled to score Hawkins. Lewis pinch hit and went down on strikes to end the game.

With the loss the Tigers moved to 18-9 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. Clemson hosts Georgia Tuesday night at 7:00 PM.