Priority Clemson safety target dishes on recruitment

The Clemson Insider caught up with a priority target for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday afternoon. Robert Billings dished on what he’s been hearing from Clemson since he last stepped foot on campus nearly a month ago, as well as the latest on his recruitment

Clemson has remained a steady player in the three-star safety out of Georgia’s Milton High School’s recruitment, ever since the Tigers offered Billings — a 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior in the 2023 class — on Saturday, March 5.

“They want to get me back up there for the spring game,” he said. “They just want me to come back on campus again. We talk weekly. I’ve just been more comfortable talking with (Coach Mickey Conn) almost every day. I’ve been in contact with the defensive coordinator, Coach (Wesley) Goodwin too. I’ve just gotten more comfortable with them, putting a face to a name.”

Billings is unsure if he’ll come for Clemson’s spring game, which is next Saturday, April 9, but he does want to get on campus again in the near future. He imagines that if he can’t get up to Clemson for the spring game, then he’ll likely make his way back on campus this summer.

Oftentimes throughout the recruitment process, coaches will show prospective recruits like Billings how they would use them in their defense. And in doing so, they’ll use a current player as an example.

That’s not the case with Billings, though. While he was at Clemson last month, the Tigers showed him some film of Isaiah Simmons. They view Billings similarly and he’s pretty confident that he can be a guy who helps in the run game, plays in the box and guards receivers, just like Simmons did at Clemson.

“They see me as a high-safety, but I can play in the box too,” he said,” and come down and guard tight ends and slots.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Billings indicated that things are coming down to the final stages. He has his top schools set but will wait to release that list at a later date.

Right now. Billings is seeing the last places that he wants to see before he starts to set official visits. Billings was at Duke last week, he’ll be going to Ole Miss and is trying to set a visit with Louisville and possibly Tennessee.

He hasn’t set up any official visits just yet but said that he’s been in contact with some coaches about potentially setting them up down the line. When it’s all said and done, Billings will likely be taking one of his official visits to Clemson.

“They make sure that they know I’m wanted there and they show a lot of interest,” he said. “It means a lot that they keep their interest because some schools have offered me and I haven’t heard back from them since. They just don’t keep in contact with me like Clemson does and other schools do. It just means a lot to me, knowing that they keep prioritizing me.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Robert Billings’ Twitter page: (@RobBillings12)

