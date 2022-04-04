Clemson hands out new linebacker offer

Clemson has dished out a new offer to a standout linebacker prospect in the class of 2023.

Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.) three-star Marcellius Pulliam announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday evening.

Pulliam was on campus Monday for a visit. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising senior is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 28 outside linebacker in the nation.

In addition to Clemson, he currently holds offers from schools like Auburn, Buffalo, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Memphis, Miami (Oh.), Minnesota, Mississippi State, Mizzou, Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

