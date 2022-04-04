ESPN analysts discuss expectations for Watson, Browns

On ESPN’s Get Up show recently, Chris Long, Dan Graziano and Chris Canty discussed expectations for the Cleveland Browns next season after signing Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal this offseason and talked about whether the former Clemson quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler makes the Browns a true title contender.

In the following video, you can watch Long, Graziano and Canty talk about a potential suspension of Watson, what Watson makes the Browns when he’s eligible and whether he is the best quarterback in the AFC North division that also features Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

