Hall has a message for class of 2023 defensive end recruits

Lemanski Hall knows how critical Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class will be.

That’s especially true when considering the future of Clemson’s defensive ends coach’s room going forward and the likelihood that Myles Murphy will move on, along with Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll.

Clemson has already been preparing for that moment. The Tigers have dispensed offers to eight edge rushers in the class of 2023 and a total of 20 defensive linemen.

This past month alone, Clemson handed out offers to Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) four-star Hunter Osborne, Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star AJ Hoffler, Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga) four-star T.J. Searcy, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star David Ojiegbe and Westlake (Texas) four-star Colton Vasek.

Talking with reporters during Monday’s media availability, Hall touched on why this class is so instrumental to the Tigers and even offered a message for prospective recruits, like the ones mentioned above, that may be considering a school like Clemson in the recruitment.

“Oh man, it’s critical,” he said, “and we talk about I’m losing dudes, so I got to bring some dudes in. So, I’ve identified some guys that fit our culture and fit my personality, fit the description of what I’m looking for at that position.

“Right now, if you’re a recruit out there, man and you want to play at a big-time place and you want to have an opportunity to play right now, this is the perfect spot, right? Obviously, I’m never gonna tell a kid ‘you’re gonna start,’ but man, if you come here we’re losing four games and I’m needing guys. I’m looking for some plug-and-play guys. If I’m a recruit, this is the place that I would want to be.”

Hall continued, saying that he’s looking for plug-and-play defensive ends, who can come in on Day 1 and execute and play at a “very high level.”

It sounds like Clemson will have three open scholarship spots for defensive ends in the class of 2023. Hall is confident that if Clemson can get one guy to commit, two will soon follow.

Right now, Clemson has just a lone commitment in the 2023 recruiting class in Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star WR Nathaniel “Ray-Ray” Joseph.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!