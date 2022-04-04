Hall looking for Murphy to put up huge numbers this season

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall spoke with the media Monday following the Tigers’ spring practice.

Hall used junior defensive end Myles Murphy as an example when talking about how he’s been pleased that the older players in the position group have not made many mistakes this spring.

“I think about Myles Murphy, for example,” Hall said. “Myles is in better shape. He’s gotten more powerful, explosive. His point of attack has been tremendous. His pass-rush has gotten a lot better. He’s become more of a leader, and I’m excited about that.”

A second-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Murphy was credited with 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups over 13 games (10 starts).

Hall said Murphy is “what I thought he would be when we recruited him” as a five-star prospect from Hillgrove High School in Marietta, Ga.

What is Hall’s expectation for Murphy this season from a sack production standpoint?

“I expect Myles Murphy to have double-digit sacks this fall,” Hall said.

