Hall says this defensive end has stood out in spring practice

One of Clemson’s defensive ends has stood out above the rest with what he’s shown this spring, according to Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

Hall spoke with the media Monday following the Tigers’ spring practice and said, “KJ Henry, in my opinion, has probably had the best camp out of all the guys.”

“Really explosive,” Hall continued. “At first, I thought the knee was going to be a issue, but he spent a lot of time fundamentally working on just his balance, his flexibility, stability and all those things. So, his point of attack has been strong. His pass-rush, we’ve moved him around to different spots to kind of show his versatility. He’s done a good job with that.”

Henry, who is entering his fifth year as a member of Clemson’s football program, sustained a left knee injury a year ago that forced him to miss the spring.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder had the best season of his career statistically this past season with 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks despite wearing a knee brace for most of it.

