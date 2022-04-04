Update on Clemson receiver

The Clemson Insider has learned a wide receiver recently sustained an injury during spring practice.

Freshman Adam Randall suffered a knee injury during practice last week, though the severity of it isn’t known at this point. Asked on Monday if the injury involved an ACL tear, a team spokesperson told TCI the Tigers are hoping to get clarity on the injury later in the day.

Randall, a four-star signee out of Myrtle Beach High, is going through the spring as an early enrollee. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has created plenty of buzz through Clemson’s first 12 practices with his physique and advanced knowledge of the game as a youngster.

Clemson is slated to resume spring practices late Monday afternoon.