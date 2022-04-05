Another Clemson starter enters transfer portal

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is set to lose another significant piece of its backcourt.

Al-Amir Dawes, a multi-year starter, has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound guard started 25 of the 33 games he played this past season as a junior, finishing as the Tigers’ second-leading scorer (11.3 points per game). His 39.8% clip from 3-point range was also tops on the team.

He’s the second Clemson player to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining fellow guard Nick Honor, who started 25 games at the point. With David Collins having exhausted his eligibility with the Tigers this past season, that means Clemson coach Brad Brownell has to replace three starters in the backcourt as well as three of his top five scorers.

Dawes started 66 games over the last three seasons, averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 assists during his Clemson career. He shot 40.1% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

With Dawes on the way out, that leaves Chase Hunter, who started 15 games as a sophomore this past season, as the Tigers’ top returning scorer in the backcourt for now (6.7 points per game). Alex Hemenway, who averaged 5.2 points in 14.6 minutes as a junior, is the only other scholarship guard returning that was part of the rotation this past season.

Dawes’ departure leaves the Tigers with three available scholarships that can be used to potentially add to next season’s roster.

