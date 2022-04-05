Georgia DB's bond with Reed has 'definitely gotten stronger' entering Saturday's visit

On Monday afternoon, The Clemson Insider caught up with a fast-rising defensive back, who has set a return visit to campus and will be in attendance for Clemson’s spring game on Saturday, April 9, at Memorial Stadium.

North Oconee High School’s (Bogart, Ga.) Khalil Barnes touched on his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from the Tigers since he was last on campus for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5.

“I still talk with Coach (Mike) Reed a lot,” Barnes said. “It’s still a lot of good talks. We talk at least twice a week. I’m going back up next Saturday, but every time we talk it’s just about life, it’s not a lot of football.”

How would Barnes say his relationship has developed with Clemson’s cornerbacks coach since he was last on campus?

“It’s definitely gotten stronger because I met him in person,” Barnes said. “He’s not different from the way he is on the phone. I like it and I respect him and I have a really good bond with him.”

After Clemson, Barnes made visits to Georgia, Tennessee and Georgia State. He’s also since added offers from Purdue and Wofford.

When asked about a potential Clemson offer, Barnes provided a timeline of events for how things may transpire.

He said that Reed will be coming down to his high school for spring practice, which will be from May 2-13. According to Barnes, Reed wants to see how he moves in person and if he moves well enough in person, Clemson could potentially offer him then.

Barnes is also supposed to come back up to Clemson on June 2 to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and run a few things for the Tigers then too.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Barnes is happy to have some high-profile offers rolling, but he understands that his process could become a bit more hectic as he figures out where he would want to go and where he’d likely fit best.

“I would say I’m in a good place right now,” he said. “I’m hearing from a lot of coaches from places that I can see myself going to and that I want to go to, but I’m not at the place I want to be at. I’m happy where I’m at, though.”

When he’s back on campus this Saturday, what is Barnes looking to see?

“I know I saw the practices, so I kind of just want to see what their defense looks like when it’s full-go,” he said, “and kind of see the role their DBs play and how they move and how I could see myself fitting in there.”

