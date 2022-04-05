In-state athlete loves ‘what Clemson stands for,’ ‘very excited’ to visit this weekend

To say Clay Pender is looking forward to visiting Clemson this weekend might be an understatement.

The versatile in-state wide receiver/athlete in the 2023 class from Barnwell (S.C.) High School will be among the recruits in attendance for the Tigers’ spring game Saturday and has had this particular trip circled on his calendar.

“I’m very excited,” Pender told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve enjoyed all my other visits, but this visit is the one I wanted the most. I just love what Clemson stands for and I like the history of winning.”

Pender, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, can’t wait to get back on campus and get a taste of the environment at Death Valley – as well as hopefully spend some time interacting with the Tigers’ head coach.

“I just wanna feel the atmosphere. Especially being in Death Valley, I expect a surreal experience,” he said. “Also would love to be able to talk with Coach Swinney.”

Pender (6-1, 170) has stayed in touch with Tyler Grisham since working out with Clemson’s receivers coach at the Swinney Camp last June and hopes to see their relationship grow stronger during Saturday’s visit.

“I feel like we have a good relationship and can hold a good conversation when we have one,” Pender said. “Really look forward to speaking with him in person for the first time since last summer. Really would love to improve our relationship.”

Pender named Clemson among the schools he’s feeling the most love from at this point in his recruiting process, along with Georgia State, Wofford, The Citadel and Charleston Southern. He has been to Georgia State and Wofford recently, while he is planning to visit The Citadel and expects to visit North Greenville soon as well.

Pender has seen action in all three phases of the game for his high school team, playing on both sides of the ball at receiver, running back, free safety and cornerback, in addition to handling special teams duties as a kicker and punter.

Pender comes from an athletic family, as his uncle, Bru, was a defensive back at South Carolina, and his father played college baseball at USC Aiken.

