Lee proud of his pitching in win over Georgia

Clemson head coach Monte Lee has plenty to smile about after the Tigers defeated Georgia 4-3 to remain unbeaten against the SEC this year.
Lee praised starter Barlow and his relievers Tuesday night after the win.
“Big Dave” Uiagalelei, the father of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star prospect Matayo Uiagalelei, appeared to call out Clemson’s coaching staff via (…)
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers have struggled in the first three series of ACC play, but they moved to 4-0 against the SEC with a 4-3 victory over Georgia Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Billy Barlow got (…)
When it comes to Clemson’s running backs, this spring has belonged to Phil Mafah. A large part of that has been some temporary attrition. Mafah emerged as the Tigers’ No. 3 back late last season as a true (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined Out of Bounds with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar on Tuesday. Swinney was asked what he has seen from junior D.J. (…)
Former Clemson and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was recently introduced by the Cleveland Browns as their new franchise quarterback after being traded from the Texans to the Browns and (…)
The Clemson Insider checked back in with a four-star Massachusetts native, who was on Clemson’s campus last week for an unofficial visit and picked up an offer from the Tigers in the process. Buckingham (…)
CLEMSON, S.C. — Outfielder Marissa Guimbarda has been named the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week, it was announced today by the league office. This is the second such honor of her career and first ACC (…)
To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent this past Friday afternoon cleaning up Atlanta’s Ben Hill Recreation Center, where former Clemson star and current Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, (…)
Clemson’s men’s basketball team was already going to lose at least a couple of key contributors off this season’s roster. That number has grown even more this offseason. Nick Honor, a redshirt junior who (…)