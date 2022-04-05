Lee simplifies what Tigers need to do to win

On Sunday, April 3, Clemson lost to No. 22 North Carolina State in the last game of the series, 9-7.

Although they came back from a 4-0 deficit and held the advantage in the fifth inning (6-4), the Tigers were unable to hold back the Wolfpack. The Tigers’ batting was satisfactory. In the fourth inning, Blake Wright hit a two-run homer, which boosted moral after being down 4-1.

Clemson had no issues offensively, but the main obstacle for the Tigers lies in not being able to execute pitches.

Head coach Monte Lee said following the game, “We didn’t pitch good enough and we need to pitch better, execute pitches when we get ahead of hitters and close out innings. If we do that we are going to win, and if we don’t then we are going to struggle. It’s really that simple.”

Lee also said the Tigers are looking to make some adjustments and look at their options regarding pitching. Alex Edmondson, a sophomore pitcher from Simpsonville, S.C., has reportedly been hurt since March and the status of his injury in unknown, but he should be back on the mound in a couple weeks. That is another obstacle for the Tigers to overcome.

This weekend, following Tuesday’s game vs. Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson will travel to Notre Dame for a three-game series beginning Friday. The Tigers hope to make some adjustments in order to close out that series and bring home a win for Clemson.

