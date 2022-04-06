Another receiver to miss spring game

Clemson will be down another receiver for its spring game.

Beaux Collins will miss the annual Orange and White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium, which will put a wrap on the Tigers’ spring season. The rising sophomore recently tweaked a hamstring that also kept him out of the Tigers’ scrimmage last week.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday it’s not an injury he’s concerned about long-term with Collins, but “he’s not quite ready” to return this weekend.

The Tigers went through the spring without E.J. Williams (offseason knee scope) at the position and also recently lost true freshman Adam Randall to a torn ACL. Redshirt freshman receiver Troy Stellato was unavailable for most of the spring recovering from an injury but recently returned.

Swinney said Collins and Williams will serve as coaches for the position during Saturday’s game.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks