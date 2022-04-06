Glover Begins Play in Masters on Thursday

Clemson, S.C.—Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover will play in his ninth Masters golf tournament this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Glover will tee off on Thursday at 11:29 a.m. and will be in a group with Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Cameron Davis of Australia. The same group will tee off at 8:22 a.m. on Friday.

This will be Glover’s ninth Masters and his 45th Major Championship, more than any other former Clemson golfer. He is the only former Clemson golfer to win a Major as he won the 2009 US Open at Bethpage Black in New York. It is one of his seven top 20 finishes at Major championships.

Glover’s best finish at the Masters is a 20th place in 2007 when he shot a 298. His best round was a 69 in the second round of the 2014 Masters. He went on to finish 42nd with a 296 total. Overall, Glover has made the cut four times, 2007 (20th), 2010 (36th), 2013 (49th) and 2014 (42nd).

So far this year, Glover has made 10 of 13 cuts on the PGA Tour, including last week’s Valero Texas Open where he finished 18th. He is 12th on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation and 22nd in driving accuracy. His top performance this year was a fifth-place at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Glover qualified for the Masters when he won the 2021 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He had a final round 64 to come from four strokes back and in 12th place entering the final round. He finished 46th in the FedEx Cup race last year.

The native of Greenville, SC is ranked 103rd in the FedEx Cup race so far this year and is ranked 105th in the World Golf Rankings. His stroke average so far this year is 71.66.

Records for former Clemson Golfers at The Masters

Low 18-hole score: 68, Dillard Pruitt, 2nd round, 1992

Low 72-hole score: 282 (-6), Dillard Pruitt, 1992

Best Finish: 8th, Jonathan Byrd, 2003.

Best Final Round: 69, Dillard Pruitt, 1992; 69, Kyle Stanley, 2019

Most Money Earned: $162,000, Jonathan Byrd, 2003.