No. 18 Tigers outlast Paladins in doubleheader sweep

Following a thrilling 3-2 walk off win in game one, Clemson came back in winning fashion to take game two by a score of 8-0. In the doubleheader sweep, the Tigers outscored the Paladins by eleven runs and were 7-for-7 in stolen bases.

Clemson ace Valerie Cagle earned the win in the circle for the Tigers in game one along with left-hander Millie Thompson tallying the win in game two for the first solo no-hitter of her career.

In the first of two games, Clemson was the first to strike. In the bottom of the first following back-to-back batters hit-by-pitch along with a walk to load the bases, Marissa Guimbarda was walked, scoring Cammy Pereira from third to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead.

Furman gave their answer in the fourth with infielder Natalie Morgan’s two-run homer to left field to put the Paladins up 2-1 through four. The Paladins held their lead into the seventh, but the Tigers struck with a vengeance to ultimately take the win thanks to Guimbarda’s two-run walk off home run for a final score of 3-2.

“Great sweep today for us in a midweek doubleheader against Furman,” head coach John Rittman said following the doubleheader win. “Game one was a thriller… it came down to a big two-strike, two-out home run from Marissa Guimbarda. Just a clutch at-bat, but Valerie’s walk right before that was huge, so we started a rally with two outs and gave our three and four hitters a chance to win the game and that was just awesome to see and very exciting.”

Clemson continued to stay hot at the plate into game two. The Tigers struck in the first once again, this time with McKenzie Clark scoring on the Paladin throwing error following Cagle’s single back to the pitcher.

The Tigers tacked on another two runs in the second all thanks to a monster home run to right field by Arielle Oda, the first of her career, for the 3-0 lead through two.

“I knew I was having a good battle at the plate and Coach Rittman was really making me feel confident up there,” Oda said. “I just knew I was going to attack something inside and I finally got ahold of something, and it finally went over, so I was really happy about that.”

The third inning was huge for Clemson, who scored five more runs for a final score of 8-0 and the shutout win through five innings.

“In game two, Millie Thompson… What a fabulous performance to no-hit that team after a close first game is huge,” Rittman said. “Millie’s just been such a competitor with great command of her pitches and her change up today again and we played pretty solid defense behind her.”

The Tigers are back in action this weekend, traveling to Pittsburgh for a three-game series versus the Panthers, good for their fifth ACC series of the season. Game one is scheduled for Friday, April 8, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. on ACCN.