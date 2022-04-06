Raiders GM is a big fan of Renfrow

It’s clear that Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has plenty of respect for Hunter Renfrow and is a big fan of him.

Ziegler went on record recently saying that he “admires” how the former Clemson star and current Raiders slot receiver plays football.

“It seems just from the outside looking in, I haven’t got to really delve into that really, you know, that deeply from the football standpoint, but there’s things that you admire on the way that he plays when you watch him on film,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine, via Raider Maven.

Renfrow, who will be 27 years old entering the 2023 season, is coming off a career year in 2021 when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his third NFL campaign.

“The Slot Machine” set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season. Ziegler made his affection for Renfrow known when talking about what makes him an outstanding player. “You can watch his style of play,” Ziegler said. “He’s plays fearless, plays hard. He’s really skilled in terms of catching the football, route running and things like that. “Any guy that you watch who can one, get open and then create after the catch, those are, you know, those are good, those are good players to have on your team. That and the kid’s mentality and how he approaches the game.”

For his NFL career so far (2019-21), Renfrow has tallied 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ziegler has gotten to know the 2019 fifth-round draft pick and appreciates Renfrow’s competitive nature and passion for the game. “We spoke a few times,” Ziegler said. “I know that he’s highly competitive and loves football so those are two really good traits that I know that he has.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks