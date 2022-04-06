Watch: Swinney teases Simpson, crashes standout linebacker's interview

Football

By April 6, 2022 6:50 pm

Trenton Simpson met with reporters following Clemson’s final spring practice Wednesday. After he was originally supposed to meet with the media following last Friday’s practice, the standout junior linebacker had the opportunity to do so on Wednesday.

Simpson was about six minutes into his conversation with reporters until Clemson coach Dabo Swinney “crashed” his interview and held up a pen as a microphone, as he teased the Charlotte (N.C.) native about not speaking with the media the week prior.

