Booth reportedly visiting with two NFL teams Friday

Former Clemson star cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is busy meeting with NFL teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 in Las Vegas).

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Booth will have top-30 visits with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots on Friday, while he recently visited with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

Top-30 visits are where teams bring in up to 30 players to their respective facilities for interviews, meetings and physicals.

A projected first-round pick, Booth recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games (15 starts) during his Clemson career from 2019-21.

The Dacula, Ga., native was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and also earned first-team all-conference honors from the AP, PFF and Phil Steele after tallying 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions over 581 snaps in 11 games (all starts).

Booth recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but is still expected to be ready for the start of NFL training camp.

Top 30 visits:

— #Clemson CB Andrew Booth is visiting the #Saints and has #Patriots on Friday. He was recently at the #Eagles and #Bills.

— #OSU WR Chris Olave is with the Commanders today and tomorrow, as is SDSU DL Cam Thomas. #Mich St RB Kenneth Walker III is there on Friday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks