Change not altering Simpson's personal expectations

Trenton Simpson isn’t usually one to play things slow.

Arriving on Clemson’s campus two years ago as one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects, speed and athleticism have been trademarks of Simpson’s game during his time with the Tigers. He used both to wreak havoc on opposing offenses from the hybrid Sam/nickel position, where Simpson racked up 78 tackles in his first year as a full-time starter last season and finished second on the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6).

But with Baylon Spector having exhausted his eligibility after his fifth season with the program last fall, the Tigers had an immediate need at the weak-side, or Will, ‘backer spot. Clemson also had another uber-athletic linebacker, rising sophomore Barrett Carter, that could slide in at Sam, so Simpson has spent this spring repping exclusively in the box.

“For myself personally, at a new position, I’ve been developed so much,” Simpson said. “I’m learning so much. I’m loving this Will position.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has also gotten some reps in the middle, where Clemson has to replace another veteran, James Skalski. But with LaVonta Bentley, Keith McGuire and former blue-chip recruit Jeremiah Trotter primarily duking it out there, Simpson expects to be the guy on the weak side.

As for what he wants to accomplish at his new position, Simpson is full speed ahead with that, too.

“I want to go out there, have an All-American season and (win the) Butkus Award,” Simpson said, referring to the annual postseason award given to college football’s top linebacker. “Go out there and be the best leader I can.”

Without Skalski, who developed into the heart and soul of the Tigers’ defense over his six years with the program, Simpson said he along with some of the other linebackers have used the spring to grow more comfortable in filling that leadership role both vocally and schematically. For Simpson, that includes getting used to making calls and getting the front seven properly aligned before each snap, a responsibility that previous fell on Skalski’s shoulders.

“Just watching more film,” Simpson said. “Taking control of the huddle when you’re in it, just getting the call and making sure I’m fast. As soon as I get it, set the (defensive) front and then get lined up.

“For myself, I feel like that’s the step I’m trying to take.”

As for what happens after the snap, Simpson said he feels like his new position lends the kind of versatility that will allow him to show he’s more than just a speeding bullet off the edge.

“I love being in the box. It’s more physical,” Simpson said. “Now I’m getting a chance to read those guards and those tackles and just be physical and use my speed to my ability when I spy a quarterback and things like that. I feel like this year is going to be the year where I go out there and showcase all my skills.”

Simpson is still getting used to those nuances. For example, his eyes are more parallel to the line of scrimmage than they were playing on the edge, where he was staring down the line at the ball. That’s made reading the keys of the offensive linemen an essential part of Simpson’s game, something he didn’t have to worry too much about playing outside the box.

First-year defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin said he’s still going to find ways to utilize Simpson’s speed as a blitzer from his new position. But when it comes to providing run support, Simpson said he has to be careful not to react too quickly to what he sees up front or else he could risk getting himself out of position by overrunning certain plays.

It’s still a work in progress for the rising junior, but Simpson and his coaches said it’s all starting to feel more natural to him now that he’s had a full spring to start getting acclimated to the change.

“It’s been fun moving Trenton in there and watching him mature in a different role,” head coach Dabo Swinney said.

While he works on getting mentally adjusted to his new position, Simpson has shown over the last couple of seasons that the physical side will take care of itself. Simpson said he’s confident he’ll be able to put it all together, which is why what he expects of himself come the fall isn’t changing.

“I know I’ve got what it takes,” Simpson said. “I have the talent, and I’m going to put the work in. Just got to keep showing up every day in practice, and when the season starts, all the work will show.”

