Clemson picks up commitment from JUCO prospect

Clemson picked up a verbal commitment from an in-state prospect on Thursday.

Spartanburg Methodist College left-handed pitcher BJ Bailey announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

Bailey— a sophomore out of Woodruff (S.C.) High School — is having a good season as he is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched. He’ll provide the Tigers with some pitching depth.

I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson university! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who helped me along this journey. Go Tigers! @GOSMCBASEBALL @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/v0Oj0CtDVz — BJ Bailey (@BJBailey8) April 7, 2022

You can check out some clips of Bailey below:

