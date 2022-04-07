Huge 4-star Carolinas DL will be at Clemson next week

As mentioned in this week’s edition of the Insider Report, The Clemson Insider spoke with Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarett, who dished the latest on his recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Clemson since we last spoke with him in February.

“I talked to Coach (Nick) Eason (Sunday) and he’s just working to see if I can get on a visit in April or May,” Jarrett said. “He’s just really aiming for me to get on the visit, so I can get the offer. He was like they’re (D-Line U) and if I come over there, I can make them even better.”

Jarrett informed us Thursday that he will be visiting Clemson on Monday, April 11. He’ll also be at the University of North Carolina’s spring game this weekend.

While he’s chomping at the bit to make that trip o Clemson, there’s a good possibility that he could leave campus Monday with an offer in hand. With that said, what would it mean to Jarrett if Clemson did pull the trigger on a potential scholarship offer?

“It would be a blessing, man,” he said. “All my other offers are a blessing, but it would be really cool to go to Clemson, see their facilities, see Payton Page and Bryan Bresee. It would be pretty cool to experience and talk to the players.”

In the meantime, Jarrett is focusing on building a relationship with the coaching staff, which has prioritized him as a target in the 2023 recruiting class since the start of the new year.

Jarrett had been hoping to get in touch with Clemson for the longest time, so the rising senior reinforced that it was a “blessing” that both Eason and Wesley Goodwin have honed in on him as a priority target for Clemson.

“Me and the whole staff are pretty tight,” Jarrett said. “Coach Goodwin, Coach Eason, the wide receivers coach (Tyler Grisham) and Coach Swinney as well. It’s just a great relationship with the staff. It’s pretty cool, they’re all focusing on me making a visit.”

Jarrett is dropping his top five schools in May and he told TCI that he wants Clemson to be in it, along with North Carolina, Georgia and Auburn.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @JamaalJarrett on Twitter

