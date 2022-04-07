One of nation's top LBs says Clemson is the best college he's ever been to

Last week, Clemson played host to the No. 1 linebacker in the state of Maryland, who made his first-ever campus visit on Friday, April 1.

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Onley, MD.) 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles recapped his Clemson unofficial visit in an exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider earlier this week.

“To be honest, it’s the best college I’ve ever been to,” Chiles told TCI. “Compared to (other schools), I think Clemson’s just a different atmosphere and just different. It’s just a family up there. The campus is not that big, but just in general, everybody’s a family.”

Chiles primarily heard about playing time and how he’d likely be able to come in and play right away if he were to come to Clemson. When he first landed in Tiger Town, Chiles said that people were talking about Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and how good of a guy he is, which he really appreciated.

For the majority of his visit, Chiles was accompanied by former Clemson standout linebacker Stephone Anthony, who now serves as a graduate assistant on Swinney’s staff.

“They introduced me to P.A.W. Journey and how they raise young men,” he said, “and that’s big on my end. It’s not all about football, it’s about how you’re raising men and I really liked that part. (Anthony) talked about how there’s about 27 former players on the staff and how he got drafted in the first round by the Saints. Soaking in what he was telling me, I really bought into what he said.”

Chiles, of course, had a chance to meet with Wesley Goodwin for the first time and needless to say, he was impressed. He was surprised when Goodwin told him that he was a first-time coordinator.

“Coach Wes Goodwin, he talked about how he had experience in the NFL with the Cardinals,” Chiles said, “and I got to sit in actually a linebacker meeting with them and see what they do in their scheme and how they talk. I feel like he’s a good coach and I trust him. This is his first year as the DC. The things he’s doing are different for the program, but I trust him and I think the things are good.

According to Chiles, Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach told him where he’d fit in the team’s defense over the next two years and where he’d likely put the standout Maryland linebacker at.

“He said I’d probably be one of the middle linebackers or inside linebackers, but he might move me around and let me play a little bit of edge,” Chiles said.

Chiles said that’s how he sees himself at the next level. He feels like if he puts on a little bit more weight, he can play inside or as an edge/pass-rusher.

Even without an offer, Chiles indicated that Clemson is currently a top school in his recruitment, especially after last week’s visit.

“They said they offer guys off relationships, so me and Coach Wes are building a relationship. I’ll call him about once every week,” Chiles said. “They told me June 1, they’re definitely coming my way.”

What would it mean for Chiles to earn an offer from Clemson?

“From Clemson, it’d be a dream come true,” he said. “Watching them on TV, Death Valley, the whole thing, that would just be a dream come true. They don’t offer many guys. They like to wait until junior year, which I respect and I think it’s different because colleges nowadays offer sophomores and things like that, so for them to really want to build a relationship and get to know me, I trust them and I believe in what they’re doing.”

Clemson sent Chiles the camp schedule and he will definitely aim to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp come June. Even if he’s unable to camp at Clemson, Chiles certainly plans on making it back to Tiger Town at some point this summer.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Aaron Chiles

