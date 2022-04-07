The best of Nuk Hopkins from 2021

Former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was having a solid NFL campaign last year before it was cut short by a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in Week 14 in December.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro finished the 2021 season with 42 catches for 572 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns in 10 games.

Take a look back at Nuk’s best plays from the 2021 season below:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

