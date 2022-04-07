This NFL team will reportedly host two former Tigers for visits

This NFL team is reportedly set to host a couple of former Clemson standout defenders for pre-draft visits this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have linebacker James Skalski in for a visit on Thursday, while safety Nolan Turner will visit with the Steelers on Friday, according to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

A two-year team captain and 2021 first-team All-ACC selection, Skalski completed his decorated six-year career spanning 2016-21 credited with 310 career tackles (20.5 tackles for loss), 10.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (including one he returned 17 yards for a touchdown) and a forced fumble over 69 games (38 starts). His 69 career games played tied for the school and modern FBS record, and he is the only player ever to play in (and win) five ACC Championship Games.

Turner, a two-year team captain as well, was a 2020 All-American and finished his six-year Clemson career spanning 2016-21 credited with 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2,145 snaps over 65 career games (25 starts). His 65 career games ranked fourth in Clemson history as of the conclusion of the 2021 season.

While Turner was not invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, he stole the show at Clemson’s Pro Day on March 17. He had the highest vertical jump among the participants at 37 ½ inches. His broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches tied linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Braden Galloway for the longest of the day, and he wowed while running his first 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds before besting that a few minutes later with a 4.46 on his second attempt.

Skalski was not invited to the NFL Combine, either, but recorded a 4.70 40-yard dash, 34-inch vertical and 9-6 broad jump at Clemson’s Pro Day.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores all attended the Tigers’ Pro Day.

