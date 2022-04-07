What did Swinney learn about Clemson's 'very athletic' linebackers this spring?

One position group that’s been an interesting storyline worth following this spring for Clemson is the linebackers. And if you listen to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talk about them, you’d understand.

Even with James Skalski and Baylon Spector exhausting their eligibility, Clemson is excited about the prospects that Wesley Goodwin’s room has, especially considering the level of athleticism and speed that guys like Trenton Simpson, Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. possess.

During his final media availability before Clemson’s spring game this Saturday, Swinney was asked what he’s learned about the team’s inside linebackers this spring. Clemson’s head man ran through the depth chart and provided a long, thorough answer.

“Very athletic, very fast and a very focused group,” Swinney said Wednesday. “It’s been fun moving Trenton in there and watching him mature in a different role. I love what I see — it was good to get Sergio (Allen) back in the second half, so he was able to get some work these last six practices.

But man, I love what I see out of Trotter, and LaVonta (Bentley) and (Keith) Maguire. Man, Maguire’s just like a different dude. I mean, he’s got some swagger, he’s playing fast. It’s just a very knowledgeable group. Even though Trotter’s just a sophomore, that guy is off the charts, football IQ and instincts for the game.

“Barrett Carter, he’s as good as a football player that there is on this entire team. He could probably play corner, safety, SAM, MIKE, WILL, running back. I mean, this guy is a very, very unique football player. He’s a great, great young prospect.”

Swinney reiterated that he thinks that Clemson will be very athletic, knowledgeable and fast at the linebacker position. That’s not even mentioning guys like Wade Woodaz, Kobe McCloud and T.J. Dudley, who will each arrive this summer and provide some necessary depth to one of the most talented position groups on the team.

“Those first six guys are gonna be ready to play when it comes bright light time,” Swinney said.

