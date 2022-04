Former Tigers Seth Beer won’t forget opening day 2022.

Beer hit a game-winning, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

SETH BEER WITH THE WALK-OFF BOMB ON NATIONAL BEER DAY!!! — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022

— Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images