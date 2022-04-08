Clemson introduces NIL program

Clemson’s athletic department has announced a name, image and likeness program to help its student-athletes navigate the changing landscape of college athletics.

Clemson on Friday unveiled “Reign”, a multi-faceted program that will largely be used to educate athletes when opportunities arise for them to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL), the department announced in a release. The NCAA recently made NIL profits legal for student-athletes, and most states, including South Carolina, have adopted their own NIL bylaws governing how athletes at their colleges can make money.

“We’ve talked for a while about our intent to become more aggressive in the NIL environment, and I feel that Reign personifies that notion,” Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said in a statement. “While many of these services have been available to our student-athletes since last year, our department has worked tirelessly to evolve our NIL philosophy. It’s critical that our student-athletes have the education and tools to succeed in this area and that our coaches have a direct way to address the questions they receive on the recruiting trail. NIL is ever-changing, and we will continue to monitor, adapt and innovate.”

Clemson has partnered with Altius Sports Partners, comprised of sports business and education leaders, for education and policy and is also engaging in the licensing space. The department is also in the process of building the Clemson Athletics Branding Institute, a facility solely “dedicated to the development of NIL activity,” according to the release.

Groups of local businesses have started coming together to help fund third-party NIL collectives for Clemson’s athletes.

