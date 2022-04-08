In-state prospect commits to Clemson

In-state prospect commits to Clemson

In-state prospect commits to Clemson

A prospect in the class of 2022 from the Palmetto State gave his verbal commitment to Clemson on Friday.

Peyton Pitts, an offensive lineman from Clinton (S.C.) High School announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media. He is headed to Tiger Town as a preferred walk-on.

Pitts camped at Clemson last summer and worked out with former offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder held offers from Limestone College, Lenoir Rhyne, VMI, Carson-Newman and North Greenville University.

