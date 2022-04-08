Top prospects headed to Tiger Town for Clemson's spring game

Clemson is set to host a bunch of top prospects for Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game, which will kick off at 1 p.m. at Death Valley and be televised on ACC Network.

One of the headlining class of 2023 prospects who will be in attendance is St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, of course the younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Matayo, who received an offer from the Tigers on June 1, 2021 — the first day Clemson began offering recruits in the 2023 class — is ranked as the No. 2 edge defender and No. 21 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Among the other big-time 2023 prospects expected to be on hand are St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed and South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) four-star offensive lineman Sullivan Absher.

Ojiegbe received an offer from Clemson in early March, while Absher added an offer from the Tigers in February.

This will mark Absher’s fourth trip to Tiger Town since last fall, as he visited Clemson for the Boston College and Wake Forest games last season before returning to campus for the Tigers’ second junior day of the year in early March.

“I’ve been looking to get back as soon as I could after I was there for junior day,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I have such a great experience every time I’m there.”

As for the class of 2024, some of the standout recruits planning to be at Death Valley for the spring game are Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star linebacker Andrew Hines III, his teammate at Woodward Academy, four-star linebacker Myles Graham, Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley and Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School four-star defensive back Boo Carter.

As always, visitor lists like this one are fluid and subject to change. But as of the time this article was published, here is the full list of prospects TCI confirmed as expected visitors for this weekend:

Class of 2023:

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 4-star DE David Ojiegbe

St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) 4-star CB Branden Strozier

South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) 4-star OL Sullivan Absher

Vandegrift High School (Austin, TX.) 4-star OL Ian Reed

Bridgeland (Texas) 4-star TE Reid Mikeska

AC Reynolds (Ashville, N.C.) 3-star S DaShwan Stone

North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.) DB Khalil Barnes

Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) RB Jarvis Green

Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.) WR Nate Branch

Barnwell (S.C.) High School WR Clay Pender III

Daniel (Central, S.C.) WR Jaylen Brown-Wallace

Daniel (Central, S.C.) WR Eli Merck

Clarke Central (Athens, Ga.) OL Jordan Monroe

Greenville (S.C.) OT/DT Cameron Perfater

Class of 2024:

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) 4-star LB Andrew Hines III

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) 4-star LB Myles Graham

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN.) 4-star CB Kaleb Beasley

Chattanooga (TN.) Christian School 4-star DB Boo Carter

Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.) OT Dakarai Sumter

Silver Bluff (Aiken, S.C.) RB Traevon Dunbar

Johns Creek (Alpharetta, Ga.) WR Kyle Vaka

Stockbridge (Ga.) High School DL Omar Lopez III

Stockbridge (Ga.) High School S Malik Caswell

Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) DT Kyle Mosley

Greenville (S.C.) K/P Thomas Guerrero

Class of 2025:

Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) OL David Sanders, Jr.

