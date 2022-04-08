Top TE target says Clemson feels like he's a 'perfect fit'

The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson’s top tight end target shortly after he got off the phone with coach Dabo Swinney Wednesday. Clemson continues to reinforce the message to Bridgeland (Texas) four-star Reid Mikeska, that he is a priority for them in the 2023 recruiting class.

“They’re recruiting me really, really hard,” Mikeska said. “They just feel like I’m a perfect fit, student-wise, player-wise and person-wise for the team, program and school. They’ve been pursuing me really hard and I appreciate it because I definitely think Clemson is a top school for me.”

How has Mikeska’s relationships with Swinney and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson developed over the past month or so, since he was last on campus?

“I think Coach Swinney is the best coach in college football, personally,” he said. “He cares for every single one of the players, the players’ families, everything like a good guy would do. Coach Richardson is the same way. I probably talk with him the most out like any coach. I’ve developed a really good relationship with him as well. I think really highly of both of them. Those are definitely guys that I do want to play for and my parents want me to play for.”

Mikeska said that he is looking to make it back up to Clemson sometime this spring, but if circumstances don’t prevail, he’ll 100% be back in Tiger Town this summer.

Since he was in Clemson last, Mikeska has made visits to Florida, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina and UNC. He’s also added offers from Florida State, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Washington State, LSU, Nevada, Florida and Alabama.

Every time you look on social media, Mikeska is reporting a new offer.

“It’s definitely unreal,” he said. “My goal for the beginning of the season was to try to get an offer from (the University of Houston) like that was my ultimate goal. I just wanted an offer from UH so bad because I felt like that was a realistic program since I live in Houston. That was kind of what I was aiming for and now I have offers from Alabama, Clemson and teams like that. It’s crazy.”‘

Mikeska said he has his top five schools in mind, which he will likely release at a later date. He dropped his top-12 school’s list on March 27, and included Clemson, of course. He continues to maintain that Clemson is currently one of the top schools in his recruitment.

— Photo of this article courtesy of @reidmikeska on Twitter

