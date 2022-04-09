4-star Texas WR, Klubnik's former teammate will be at Clemson's spring game

Clemson will play host to an important visitor and the high school teammate of a current Tiger during Saturday’s spring game at Memorial Stadium.

The Clemson Insider learned late Friday that Westlake (Texas) four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse was on campus for an unofficial visit and to watch his former teammate at Westlake— Cade Klubnik — quarterback the White team during Saturday’s spring game.

His connection with Klubnik goes beyond the football field and they are in contact pretty frequently.

“He just said that he loves the family atmosphere and the Christianity of it all,” Greathouse said of Klubnik. “It’s a great place to be. He said he loves every part of it, so I’m just excited to see what he’s talking about.”

He’ll have the chance to see Klubnik in action on Saturday.

He told TCI back in February that while Clemson was looking for him to visit as soon as possible, his relationship with wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Tyler Grosham has developed immensely over the past couple of months.

“It’s developed a lot,” he said. “We’re talking almost every day and he’s a great guy. I love him and it’s awesome getting a chance to talk to him and be recruited by him.”

Greathouse — a 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior — is a consensus four-star, who ranks as the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 77 player in the nation for the class of 2023, per Rivals.

