5-star DL set to attend Clemson’s spring game

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen will be at Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s spring game. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) five-star Hevin Brown-Shuler told The Clemson Insider that he will be back in Tiger Town Saturday.

Brown-Shuler — a 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 3 defensive lineman and the nations’ No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He was in attendance for Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Nov. 13, 2021, and previously participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer. Brown-Shuler, who will likely be the highest-rated recruit in attendance, has previously raved to us about his prior experiences down at Clemson.

Saturday’s visit will be Brown-Shuler’s third trip to Clemson in less than a year.

