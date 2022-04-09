5-star DL set to attend Clemson’s spring game

Recruiting

April 9, 2022

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen will be at Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s spring game. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) five-star Hevin Brown-Shuler told The Clemson Insider that he will be back in Tiger Town Saturday.

Brown-Shuler — a 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 3 defensive lineman and the nations’ No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He was in attendance for Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Nov. 13, 2021, and previously participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer. Brown-Shuler, who will likely be the highest-rated recruit in attendance, has previously raved to us about his prior experiences down at Clemson.

Saturday’s visit will be Brown-Shuler’s third trip to Clemson in less than a year.

