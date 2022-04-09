5-star DL, spring game visitor picks up Clemson offer

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen has received an offer from Clemson.

Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) five-star Hevin Brown-Shuler reported the offer from the Tigers on Saturday via Instagram.

Brown-Shuler — a 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 3 defensive lineman and the nation’s No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Brown-Shuler attended the Tigers’ spring game Saturday.

It marked his third trip to Clemson in less than a year, as he was in attendance for Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Nov. 13, 2021, and previously participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer.