5-star DL, spring game visitor picks up Clemson offer

Recruiting

April 9, 2022

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen has received an offer from Clemson.

Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) five-star Hevin Brown-Shuler reported the offer from the Tigers on Saturday via Instagram.

Brown-Shuler — a 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 3 defensive lineman and the nation’s No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Brown-Shuler attended the Tigers’ spring game Saturday.

It marked his third trip to Clemson in less than a year, as he was in attendance for Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn on Nov. 13, 2021, and previously participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer.

