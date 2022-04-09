Swinney gives injury update on Collins

Clemson wide receiver Dacari Collins suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury during Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

Early in the second half, the sophomore was taken to the locker room after he landed on a shoulder and was checked out by the medical staff.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his press conference following the spring game that the injury sustained by Collins isn’t anything serious.

“We had one guy get banged up today in Dacari, but nothing serious,” Swinney said. “So, he’ll be sore for a few days, but he should be ready to roll when we get back to training this summer.”

Collins ranked fifth on the team last season with 16 receptions for 221 yards.

