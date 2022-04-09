Swinney has very high praise for Trotter

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had very high praise for sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. during Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

Swinney spoke about Trotter during ACC Network’s broadcast of the spring game after Trotter broke up a pass from D.J. Uiagalelei early in the first quarter.

“We’ve had a lot of great linebackers come through here. But he’s one of the most instinctive, natural kids that we’ve ever had come play this position,” Swinney said. “I mean, he’s really got a chance to be special, special. Just has great ownership of everything. Last year was a lot of good experience for him.”

The son of Jeremiah Trotter, Sr. — a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons for the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers from 1998-2009 — Trotter Jr. enters 2022 following a true freshman 2021 season in which he notched 22 tackles (one for loss) and a sack while playing 59 defensive snaps and key special teams roles in 13 games.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks