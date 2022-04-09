Swinney Orange & White Press Conference Report

Swinney Orange & White Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney goes in-depth on the Orange White game.  Swinney talks about the QB battle, injuries, the defense and much more.

Watch his comments on TCITV:

