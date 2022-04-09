Swinney Orange & White Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney goes in-depth on the Orange White game. Swinney talks about the QB battle, injuries, the defense and much more.
Watch his comments on TCITV:
No. 6 Notre Dame hit four home runs in its 8-1 win over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 19-5 overall and 7-4 in the ACC. (…)
Clemson wide receiver Dacari Collins suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury during Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. Early in the second half, the sophomore was taken to the (…)
Clemson played host to a bunch of top prospects for Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider of some of the recruits that (…)
Clemson concluded its spring football season with the annual Orange and White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. With the defenses holding the upper hand, the White team prevailed, 15-7. Here are some news, (…)
In front of a crowd of nearly 35,000-plus fans, Clemson held its annual Orange & White Spring Game at an under-construction Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 9. While the Tigers were without (…)
One of the nation’s top defensive linemen has received an offer from Clemson. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) five-star Hevin Brown-Shuler reported the offer from the Tigers on Saturday via Instagram. (…)
Clemson basketball’s leading scorer is recovering from an operation to address his injured foot. PJ Hall recently underwent surgery on his left foot, which caused pain that forced the Tigers’ sophomore center (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had very high praise for sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. during Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley. Swinney spoke about Trotter during ACC (…)
A top offensive line prospect from the Lone Star State picked up an offer from Clemson during his visit Saturday for the Orange & White Spring Game. Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star (…)
Malcolm Greene is out this spring, but it hasn’t stopped Clemson’s defensive back from letting his voice be heard in the secondary. The rising junior cornerback has been the Tigers’ primary nickel when (…)