Watch: Clemson NIL collective makes big announcement Saturday morning

Three Clemson University football teammates of the early 1980s launched TigerImpact, a purpose-driven Name, Image, Likeness collective harnessing the passion and drive of Clemson’s student-athletes to serve and further the extraordinary work of community charities, including many in the Upstate.

Founded by Rich Davies, Kendall Alley and Kevin Gemas, TigerImpact launched with commitments totaling more than $5 million and 12 Clemson athletes working on behalf of community charities that align with the athletes’ personal passions.

“TigerImpact is an innovative and effective way to assist student-athletes developing themselves and serving others while navigating the challenges and complexities of NIL with authenticity, integrity and professionalism,” Alley said in announcing the fund.

