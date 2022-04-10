Brice has message for Klubnik

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice was in Death Valley Saturday to watch the Orange White game.

Brice seems to have been impressed with freshman Cade Klubnik and took to Twitter Sunday with a message for the new Tiger quarterback.

Old meets new 🤝 Enjoyed watching you & seeing the love and passion you have for the game… It was inspiring. You relit a fire in me. pic.twitter.com/ckxdbhSgK9 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) April 11, 2022

Brice will play one more season at Appalachian State this fall. Brice played his last season with the Tigers in 2019 and completed 82-136 career passed for 1,023 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. His most memorable performance came in 2018 when he kept Clemson’s championship hopes alive leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind win over Syracuse.